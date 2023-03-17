Take Money seeks fight postponement

Normal

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim title holder Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire is seeking postponement of her ultimate World Boxing Council (WBC) Gold belt fight against Yeimi Yamleth Mercardo due to a delay in arriving at the bill base.

Chiwandire’s fight against WBC Super Bantamweight world champion Mercado is billed for Chihuahua in Mexico on Saturday, March 18.

Chiwandire’s camp has been pushing for a postponement to allow the boxer time to rest before she enters the ring as according to the programme, the boxer was supposed to go for the weigh-in and subsequent face-off with her opponent on Friday morning.

The Zimbabwean pugilist and her team were expected to arrive in Chihuahua on Friday midnight.

In a statement, Chivandire’s team, which encountered logistical complications in applying for visas with the Mexican Consulate only issuing the travel stamps late in the afternoon on Wednesday, said they were stuck in Amsterdam due to bad weather to fly into Mexico.

“The team is currently in Amsterdam, their connecting flight to Mexico City was cancelled due to bad weather in Mexico City so they spent the night booked in a hotel in Amsterdam. They have been rerouted to connect to Mexico City through Paris so they are scheduled to leave Amsterdam at 11:59 am Amsterdam time headed for France. From there, if good weather prevails they will connect to Mexico Cityvia a 14:45 flight. The flight is normally a 12hr 15min journey which will place them in Mexico City at 8pm this evening Mexican time.

“From there, they’ll connect to Chihuahua via a 3hr flight which will land them slightly after midnight,” reads an update statement from Chivandire’s team.

Meanwhile, Chivandire’s manager and trainer Clyde Musonda has apologised for providing false information to the Chronicle Sport about their trip.

On Tuesday, Musonda claimed that they were in France enroute to Mexico City when in actual fact they were in South Africa still waiting for their visas.

“I’m sorry for providing incorrect information when you called on Tuesday, I thought it was other people who had been calling and we didn’t want to give them our exact whereabouts. I’m truly sorry about that and it will never happen,” said Musonda.

[email protected]