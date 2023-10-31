Takesure wants to make sure

Fungai Muderere, fungaimuderere.bmetro.co.zw

FOUR and One: these are the numbers that Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi was reminded about when his high flying team stormed into the finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Ngezi Platinum Stars will this year be playing in the Chibuku finals for the fourth time and have lifted the cup only once.

This is also the first time that Chiragwi is participating in the finals of the country’s richest tournament as a coach of the Mhondoro based side.

Chiragwi said he was excited that he managed to guide his team all the way from the first round of matches of the Super Chibuku Cup right up to the last hurdle which is the final against Dynamos.

“It was difficult from the first round and we are therefore excited that we have sailed through to the finals. God kept on giving us strength and we are happy with the way we performed,” Chiragwi told the media after a well-deserved win against Black Rhinos

What Chiragwi should know if he dreams of landing the most prized trophy in the country, is that his players should be at their best when they play Dynamos in the finals on December 3, at Baobab Stadium.

No opponent is as dangerous and lethal as DeMbare in a cup final as important as the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Harare giants are known to be ruthless when playing in matches that carry so much significance and bragging rights.

“It’s a very good feeling to be in a cup final and I am happy that we have so far played very well.

“As a coach you need that. It’s my first cup final as a coach but I have participated in a cup final as a player,” said Chiragwi.

Ngezi won the Super Cup in 2016 and came close to reclaiming it in 2019 and 2021 when they lost 5-3 on penalties to the league’s defending champions FC Platinum.

The platinum miners who are the log leaders, are chasing a double and will be looking to get at least a cup in a season they have been on top of their game under the guidance of Chiragwi.

The Chibuku Cup provides the winners a ticket to represent the country in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Confederations Cup.

The Chibuku Cup was last year won by Bulawayo Chiefs who beat Herentals in the final match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

It was Chiefs’ first major trophy since their promotion into the Premier Soccer League in 2018. Bulawayo Chiefs got their all-important goal through Arthur Musiyiwa’s long-range shot from outside the box.

Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals were playing in the finals for the first time since joining Zimbabwe’s top flight football a few seasons ago.

Chiefs pocketed US$75 000 for their achievement while Herentals received US$50 000. — @Fungaimuderere