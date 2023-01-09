Takudzwa Masapa readies first fictional book

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based author and entrepreneur Takudzwa Masapa is ready to launch his fourth book and first fictional content in March as a way of expanding his ever-growing portfolio.

For a while, penning motivational and entrepreneurial content has been Masapa’s modus operandi and with his newly-found genre, he is set to explore different societal themes emanating from love, gang violence and abuse.

“Over and Beyond is a romantic story infused with requisite life lessons. It’s about Moses’s journey, a young Zimbabwean man who’s trying to navigate through life’s struggles. In his journey, this young man finds love. However, this newly-found love opens several doors for him and it unleashes a man that lay dormant in him.

“Despite his relationship being rosy, he incurs a lot of hiccups topped with tribal skepticism of intercultural union. Will their families allow Moses to marry his lover is the question that lingers,” said Masapa.

At the launch of the book at Batanai Gardens in Harare, a host of panelists are set to grace the event and these include Over and Beyond’s editor Audrey Chirenje, Faith Chipangura, Isaiah Richard, Tinaani Nick and Simba Nyamadzawo.

Before this, Masapa has delivered a trio of motivational books which include Your Guide to Elite Leadership, Whosoever wants to be great and Amplified Silence: Birthing leaders that bring solutions to concealed problems and this has only fuelled his global significance as an author.

He is an honourary recipient of the Global African Honoree Authors Award and represented Zimbabwe in the second edition of The Mulher Forte African Literature Awards 2022 under the Motivational books category. – @eMKlass_49