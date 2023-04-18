Talen Vision, Sinnott to spice Insiza Uhuru celebrations

The Chronicle
Fungai Muderere, [email protected]
FILABUSI based Zifa Southern Region Division One teams, FC Talen Vision and Jordan Sinnott are today set to spice up Insiza District Independence Day celebrations that will be held at Filabusi Government Primary School.
The two teams were cleared by Zifa yesterday morning to provide football entertainment at the 43rd country’s Uhuru Insiza district celebrations after Ward 15 councillor and district’s Independence co-chair Shepherd Juta had formally written to the two outfits inviting them to be part of the proceedings.
It will not be the first time that the two sides meet as they recently faced each other in a friendly tie that ended 1-1 last month. Tanaka Nyoni scored for Vision while Wilfred Nyathi found the target for Sinnott. It was a tie that was meant to provide entertainment after Talen Vision had engaged in a health awareness initiative that saw both the elderly and young getting screened for different ailments at the club’s Health Care Centre which is located in Filabusi. Previously known as Trukumb Clinic, the facility has now been named Talen Vision Health Care Centre. Trukumb Mining, which is under the directorship of Khumbulani Nkomo, bankrolls Talen Vision Football Club.
In Bulawayo, Indlovu Iyanyathela will battle it out against Arenel in the provincial Uhuru Cup at White City Stadium.
Meanwhile, Talen Vision chairman Elton Sinyosi revealed on Saturday on the sidelines of their season’s opener against Ratanang that their Slovakian head coach Miroslav Nemec has finally received his work permit.
“We are happy that our coach now has his papers in place. He has finally got his work permit,” said Sinyosi. Nemec, who presided over his team’s 2-0- triumph over Ratanang, was appointed Talen Vision head coach in March and his recent absence owing to his yet-to-be-sorted paperwork the team was under the guidance of his assistants Ndlovu and Golding Dube.
Slovakian Nemec, Dube and Ndlovu beat ex-Premier Soccer League coach Philani Mabhena, former Manica Diamonds coach Johannes Nhumwa and ex-Bantu Rovers and Black Mambas player Fortune “Fokoza” Ncube to assume their new roles at the Trukumb Mining sponsored side.
The club also appointed Andrew Sidambe and Wonder Mpofu as their goalkeepers’ mentor and team manager respectively. Mpofu previously worked in the same capacity with the now defunct Bantu Rovers. The club parted ways with Lizwe Sweswe and his assistant Sithethlelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, who joined Premier League Outfit Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum Royals as head coaches respectively at the beginning of this year.
Then, under the guidance of Sweswe, Talen Vision finished the 2022 Southern Region Division One league at position three after playing second fiddle to eventual winners Hwange and ZPC Hwange who concluded as the league’s first runners-up.
