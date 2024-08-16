Talent showcasing: Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe to exhibit recycled art at SADC Summit

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Zimbabwe is ready to host regional Heads of State and Government and their delegations at the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare this weekend.

The annual summit, which gathers Heads of State and Government from all 16 SADC Member States, will be held under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC.”

As the policy-making body of SADC, the summit will play a crucial role in shaping the community’s overall policy direction.

In addition to discussions on economic growth and industrialisation, the summit will offer a platform for international visitors to experience Zimbabwean culture and creativity through the work of local female artists.

The Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe organisation, led by founder Sipho Mazibuko, is set to feature prominently at the event.

Mazibuko expressed her excitement, stating, “I’m thrilled that Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe and Miss Rural Zimbabwe are the only representatives invited by EMA (Environmental Management Agency) for the SADC Summit Geo Pomona Waste Exhibition. Our members from 10 provinces will showcase their talents in the arts and crafts sector, thanks to Honourable Sithembiso Nyoni, who ensured everyone is represented.

“The women will showcase their work on the 17th of August for the SADC First Ladies and on the 18th for the SADC Heads of State.”

She said the exhibition will highlight creative works made from recycled materials such as bottle lids, old video tapes, and drums.

Filabusi artist Sifiso Moyo, known as NaZivimbo, expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m honoured to present my creations to the continent’s leaders. Starting from collecting bottle lids, I now create handbags and baskets. This opportunity is significant for me, and I’m grateful to Sipho Mazibuko and Minister Sithembiso Nyoni for their support.”

Mazibuko also praised Angeline Chipiti from Harare for her innovative designs made from recycled video tapes.

“Angeline’s work is impressive. Her skirts, bags, and suits made from old video tapes are in high demand, even reaching Zambia,” Mazibuko noted.

Other exhibitors will include Beauty Hughes from Mutare, Precious Nhlapho from South Africa, Ntombizodwa Ndlovu from Bulawayo, and Sanelisiwe Ncube from Matabeleland North.

Mazibuko said the exhibition has received positive feedback from the President’s Office, with requests for additional recycled jewellery displays.

Following the summit, the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant will feature a segment showcasing outfits made from recycled materials to promote environmental awareness.

“At Miss Rural Zimbabwe, models will present recycled dresses and suits, aiming to educate rural communities about environmental sustainability. The best designer will be recognized for their eco-friendly creations,” Mazibuko added.