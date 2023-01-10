Tall grass blocks drivers’ view

Tall grass as a result of rains at some intersections is posing danger to motorists and other road users. In the picture is a road in Kumalo yesterday

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents and motorists have raised concern over the tall grass along roadsides and at intersections, posing a security risk to drivers and pedestrians.

Drivers are finding it difficult to navigate various intersections in suburbs such as Kumalo, Parklands, Magwegwe and Queens Park East as there is uncut grass that obstructs their view, making it hard to see pedestrians and oncoming traffic.

Drivers who spoke to Chronicle said some of the grass had grown tall before the onset of the rainy season.

They challenged the Bulawayo City Council to cut the grass and make the roads clearer.

Mr Sihle Ncube from Kumalo suburb said accidents were bound to happen at these intersections as one could not see oncoming traffic or pedestrians when driving.

He said the tall grass had also become a den for muggers as they hide in the grass and attack anyone who will be alone.

“The area opposite the police camp is now a hazard. Not only is the grass obstructing oncoming traffic but the roads are also very bad. One can imagine how hard it is to move on such a road because you can be battling with potholes on one hand and then struggle to see who is in front of you on the other hand. The City Council has to help us and cut the grass,” he said.

Mrs Sinini Dube also from Kumalo suburb said she no longer allows her children to play outside the gate after 6 PM as she fears they might be attacked.

She said they have tried to engage the BCC countless times with no luck.

“We can’t live in an area with such tall grass as if we’re animals. Council needs to do something about this otherwise lots of accidents will be recorded in the area. The neighbourhood is now scary; when it gets dark, you can’t even see who’s approaching you,” she said.

Ms Diana Mathe from Queens Park East suburb said the intersection at Frere Road was no longer safe, especially now that schools have reopened.

“The grass is obstructing the view for motorists. We can’t see oncoming traffic clearly and pedestrians who are approaching traffic. Council has to do something about the grass,” she said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) secretary for administration Mr Thembelani Dube said the BCC should cut the grass and make sure the roads are clear and safe for people.

He said every time the rainy season starts, the grass grows and obstructs the view of drivers.

As a preventive measure, he said, the BCC should man up to their responsibility.

Tall grass as a result of rains in some intersections are posing danger to motorists and other road users. This picture was taken at roundabout in Queens Park West shows the driver navigating around the roundabout.

“However, residents shouldn’t watch grass growing near their yards and not cut it because the BCC is responsible. We should all help each other and cut the grass near our homes,” he said.

Bulawayo City Council corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu had not responded to questions regarding the uncut grass by the time of going to print. @flora_sibanda.