Tallest policeman’ a hit at Victoria Falls Marathon

BEKITHEMBA Phiri aka “Marabha” was a star attraction at the Victoria Falls Marathon, posing as the tallest policeman in town.

A member of the famous Asante Mo dance and percussion trio, Marabha, a former Iyasa dancer began his entertaining career at a very tender age with his parents’ support pushing him all the way.

He is also an actor, singer and drum player who has vowed to make a living from art through exploring his many talents.

In an interview, Marabha shared his career journey and revealed that the foundation of what the world has come to know of him was laid back in the 90s.

“Many people may be starting to know me now through Asante Mo, but the truth is that I’ve been in the arts industry for more than 20 years. It all began around the late 90s when my cousin brother and I used to dance at family events and gatherings. We were known for kwaito dances back then.

“I joined Iyasa in 2001 after seeing a production called the Africano Americano and it was on that day that I made a decision to dedicate my life to art. I love art and I live for it. I was fortunate to be part of the Iyasa cast that toured Austria and the Czech Republic. This first tour was a step that led to several world tours with the group,” he said.

Marabha said the tall dancing policeman on stilts concept was born in 2019 through an anti-racism project where he partnered with renowned artistes Roben Mlauzi aka Mamozi and Future Sibanda.

“We did the project in Austria with assistance from Stephen Rabl. We produced a stilts production titled Summer Fast which was part of a project that sought to advocate against police racism and brutality against black people in developed countries.

“From then, the act became a thing and I’ve displayed it at many events including Theatre in the Park, local shows, and the recent Victoria Falls Marathon.”

Asked how he manages to walk with ease using the tilts, he said: “I started using the stilts in 2019 and we had a full month of practice. They are balanced from the waist to the centre core of the stomach. It may look like a painful thing, but it’s not. “It’s actually fun. Once you get on the stilts, you may not want to climb down because it’s a very interesting experience,” Marabha said. He said he wished he had the equipment to train kids on how to walk on stilts.