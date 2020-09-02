Tamy Moyo collabos Jah Prayzah on love single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SONGSTRESS Tamy Moyo has released her first single this year which features Jah Prayzah.

Titled Kuteera, the song which was released on Tuesday, is about the power of love in relationships.

It was accompanied by a video which was shot during the lockdown by award-winning videographer Andy Cutta at locations in Victoria Falls (Great Plains Mpala Jena Camp, Elephants Walk Gallery, Lookout Cafe and Shearwater Café).

Tamy who won this year’s Nama Best Female Artiste award said the pandemic stalled the release of all her works this year but she is grateful to have released this one successfully.

“The songs speaks about the power of love and how one will do anything to be with the one they love. It also tackles the undeniable and unbreakable bonds we create in this journey of life. Whatever the case, it speaks about the force that love is world over,” said Tamy Moyo. – @mthabisi_mthire