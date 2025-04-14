Tanaka Chatora wins Masvingo Amateur

Brandon Moyo

TEENAGE golf sensation, Tanaka Chatora registered a five-stroke victory over Darlington Chikanyambidze to win the Masvingo Amateur Championship, which was held at Masvingo Golf Club over the weekend.

This was Chatora’s second title on the local circuit,t having won the season opener, Dugmore Trophy at Bulawayo Golf Club in January.

Chatora shot an impressive six-under-par-210 to win the 54-hole Championship. He carded identical three-round scores of two-under-par-70s to go all the way.

Second placed Chikanyambidze (one-under-par-215) shot 72, 69 and 74. In third place was Kelvin Muchenje (three-over-par-219) with scores of 75, 72, 72.

In the ladies’ division, the evergreen 15-year old Miriam Masiya won her fourth Championship on the trot.

Masiya finished on one-under-par-215, a massive 215 strokes ahead of second-placed sister, Modestar.

Miriam Masiya started the tournament with a three-over-par-75. She followed it up with a brilliantly played three-under-par-69 to go into the third and final round on level-par. She then shot one-under-par-71 in the final round.