Tanaka Nyoni Settling At Centre Chiefs

ZIMBABWEAN Tanaka Nyoni says he is happy with how he has settled at Botswana side Mochudi Center Chiefs and how much the impact of fellow Zimbabwean and teammate Remmington Masuku has helped him.

“I am happy that I am settling very well here, it is very different from back home but I am getting used to everything on this side. I will do my best to help the team whenever I get the chance to play.

“Remmington is an experienced figure in this side and he is the captain, he is so close to me and that is an added advantage, and what I can promise the fans here and my people who believe in me back home is that the best is yet to come,” said Nyoni.

The striker has only made two appearances from the eight league matches that have been played in the Botswana second tier, as he had issues with his working permit. His side won 4-1 in their previous match against Extension Gunners and he will hope that he gets involved in the upcoming matches to help the team to return to the Premiership.

Masuku is the son of Hwange FC legend Chingumbe Masuku.