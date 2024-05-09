Tanganda Half Marathon registration opens

Nkosilathi Sibanda [email protected]

MARATHON runners will again be tested for their pace and endurance at the Tanganda Half Marathon, as race organisers have opened registration for entries.

The 21KM race is set for June 30 in Mutare. It is organised in conjunction with the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz).

In a statement on their social media pages, race sponsors, the Tanganda Tea Company, said they were inviting athletes to start registering for this marathon that is also described as one that demands a lot physical strength from athletes, given its course that cuts through Mutare’s mountainous terrain.

With the 21km stretch being the main event, other athletes will also compete in the 10km, 5km and wheelchair categories.

Last year the 21KM men’s racee was won by Moses Tarakinyu of Black Rhinos, in 1 hour 02 minutes 37 seconds.

In second position was Elijah Mabhunu who finished seven seconds later. Taking the bronze was Blessing Mayisoni in 1 hour 03 minutes 30 seconds.

Veteran runner Olivia Chitate won gold in the women’s race in 1 hour 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

She was followed by Ethel Pangiso in 1 hour 15 minutes 41 seconds.

At third position was Patience Murove who crossed the finishing line in 1 hour 17 minutes and four seconds.-@NkosieLegend