Tanya Alex ready for cross-cultural comedy gig in Botswana

In a world where humour often gets lost in translation, Tanya Alex (real name Tanyaradzwa Alexandrah Sena) is breaking down barriers with her stand-up comedy. The Harare-based comedian, well-known in Bulawayo, has taken her unique brand of humour to stages across South Africa, Zambia, and Botswana, proving that laughter truly is a universal language.

With a career spanning over five years, Tanya Alex has honed her craft while working alongside local and international award-winning comedians such as Learnmore Jonasi, Q Dube, and Barry Hilton. Her latest assignment will see her performing at the Protea Hotel in Gaborone, Botswana, as part of the #NotSoDryComedyTour with Savanna. The gig, scheduled for today, will feature other comics from South Africa and Botswana, including Mbali Gudazi, Van Gauteng, Mamito, Rekunde, and Lebo English.

Tanya Alex’s calm demeanour on stage belies the sharp wit and insight she brings to topics such as being a young, independent woman in Zimbabwe. In an interview, she stressed the importance of cross-cultural performances for networking and expanding one’s experiences beyond borders.

“I’m excited to be going back to Botswana for this gig. It’s crucial to be part of these events to broaden one’s experiences and make connections. For instance, I secured five gigs in Cape Town after opening for Barry Hilton in Harare in 2022,” she said.

A participant in the 2022 Kwantuthu Comedy Festival, Tanya Alex is also the founder of Peaces Pieces Entertainment. Her company organises monthly shows at theatres and restaurants around Harare, providing a platform for comedians to share their perspectives and connect with diverse audiences.

Her cross-cultural comedy is more than just performance – it is a bridge-builder. Tanya believes that Zimbabwe has a vibrant comedy scene, despite the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our local comedy circuit suffered during the pandemic, and even the comedy legends before us struggled to land good gigs. However, since 2022, there has been steady growth, and this year has seen an explosion of fresh comics and many new comedy shows,” she noted.

Looking ahead, Tanya Alex plans to further contribute to the industry’s growth by organising larger and better shows, with a possible one-woman show later this year.

