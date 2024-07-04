Tapera gives Warriors thumbs up despite Cosafa exit

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

INTERIM Warriors head coach Jairos Tapera has given his charges a thumbs up despite the 2024 Cosafa Cup tournament exit they suffered on Tuesday after being floored by Kenya on a 2-0 score-line.

Tapera said he is proud of his charges despite failing to reach the knockout stage of the 2024 Cosafa Cup.

Zimbabwe suffered a painful group stage exit from the 2024 Cosafa Cup after losing to guest nation Kenya when it mattered most, at Wolfson Stadium in Durban.

Tapera’s men needed just a point to progress to the semi-finals of the regional flagship tournament but in the end the task appeared too heavy for the Warriors.

Before the loss, the Zimbabweans were in charge of the Group B proceedings with six points after winning the opening two group games against Comoros and Zambia.

Eventually, Comoros finished on top of the pile following their 1-0 win against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.

The trio of Zimbabwe, Kenya and Comoros finished tied on six points in this group, but the Warriors were relegated to third place because of goal difference and missed out on another chance for a semi-final qualification which was reserved for the best placed runner up.

The senior national soccer team had a strong start to the campaign which saw them topping the group with six points ahead of the Tuesday tie.

Zimbabwe won 1-0 and 2-0 against Comoros and Zambia, respectively. “I can’t say I am proud of the six points that we got because there was a chance for us to qualify for the knockout stage. But I am proud of the performance of the boys.

Most of these guys, it was their first time to play in an international competition and they showed a lot of skill and organisation, which I feel if given an opportunity, they can graduate to the next level. Apart from the result, I’m proud of the boys.

They showed a lot of courage and going forward I am sure we will have a stable national team,” said the Manica Diamonds gaffer.

He added: “We could have avoided this loss in many ways but it was not our day, I knew from the start that it was going to be difficult to force a comeback if we conceded first. “The boys tried everything they could to avoid this loss but our best was not enough.”

Warriors Cosafa squad:

Goalkeepers: Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)

Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Midfielders: Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (CAPS United), Tinotenda Meke (GreenFuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

Forwards: Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (GreenFuel)

-@FungaiMuderere