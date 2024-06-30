Tapera makes one change ahead of Chipolopolo clash

Bruce Chikuni in PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa.

WARRIORS interim coach, Jairos Tapera, has made just a change from the side that started against Comoros last Thursday.

Tapera’s men are taking on Zambia this afternoon at 3 pm. Highlanders midfielder, McKinnon Mushore, is coming in for Donald Mudadi.

Mushore was an unused substitute when Warriors floored Comoros 1-0 in the opening fixture of the COSAFA Cup Group B.

Zambia is going into this match on the back of a 0-2 loss, which they suffered at the hands of guests, Kenya.

Today’s First XI:

Raphael Pitisi, Emmanuel Jalai, Farai Banda, Godknows Murwira, Malvern Hativagoni, Richard Hachiro, McKinnon Mushore, Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Meke, Michael Tapera, Takunda Benhura