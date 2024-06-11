Tapera makes SIX changes for Bafana match

Tadious Manyepo in BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa

WARRIORS coach Jairos Tapera has made a blanket change to his Starting 11 for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa at Free State Stadium tonight.

The match kicks off at 6pm.

The gaffer has made SIX alterations to the team that started in the 2-0 defeat to Lesotho at Orlando Stadium last Friday.

He has also shifted to a 3-5-2 structure from the 4-3-3 formation he used in the match against the Crocodiles.

Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba has replaced the blundering Donovan Bernard who was casually breached by Lesotho while Godknows Murwira, Walter Musona, Richard Hachiro, Munashe Garan’anga and Douglas Mapfumo have all been handed starting berths.

Warriors Starting 11 against South Africa

Geoffrey Chitsumba, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garan’anga, Divine Lunga, Walter Musona, Richard Hachiro, Andy Rinomhota, Marshal Munetsi, Douglas Mapfumo, Tawanda Chirewa