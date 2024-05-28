Tapera to announce squad today

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ caretaker coach Jairos Tapera will announce the names of the players to feature in the forthcoming World Cup qualifying matches in South Africa by the end of the day today and the Manica Diamonds gaffer has hinted that he will not make any wholesome changes to the squad that has been doing national duty in recent assignments.

The high-riding Manica Diamonds gaffer will lead Zimbabwe in the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho in Johannesburg on June 7 and hosts South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein four days later.

A coalition of local coaches to once again work with the national team will see Tapera being assisted by Ngezi Platinum’s Takesure Chiragwi and Saul Chaminuka of GreenFuel.

Veteran Sunday Chidzambwa returns to the Warriors fold, but the history-making coach will this time be the technical advisor.

Tapera said: “I think we will able to announce the names in the squad that will do national duty in South Africa tomorrow (today) by the end of the day. If all goes according to plan, we should be able to finish the task by then.”

Given the limited time frame, Tapera said he will not make major changes to the squad that has been doing national duty in recent matches.

“From what is on the ground, we will have to make do with the core of the squad that has been doing national duty in recent assignments. Surely, there is no time to experiment or try too many new faces,” he said.

“We just have to build on what has been there. After all, the squad has been in the hands of Baltemar Britto and Norman Mapeza. These are experienced and good coaches that we believe have set a base we can carry on from,” Tapera said.

The Manica Diamonds coach did not rule out making a few additions.

“Where we feel there is need to make changes, we will duly do so but like I said the basis of the squad has to be from those that have been there,” Tapera said.

However, any changes that Tapera and his crew might make, few as they should, would largely lead into call up for local talent as replacements given that the latest appointments of the Warriors technical staff have come late as Zimbabwe are expected to plunge into the World Cup qualifying games in exactly 12 days.

FIFA rules and regulations demand that associations wishing to call up a player must notify the player in writing at least 14 days before the first day of the international window.

Warriors’ rivals Lesotho and South Africa have since announced provisional squads for the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe.

Tapera thanked the ZIFA Normalisation Committee for rendering his newly appointed ad hoc technical department the necessary support needed to effectively execute their duties.

“It is also important for us to note that the Normalisation Committee has been adequately supportive after they appointed us. It is an honour to lead the national team therefore we will duly give it our all and hopefully make the nation proud after the assignments at hand,” he said.