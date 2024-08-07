Tapiwa Makarawu Men’s 200m

Tapiwa Makarawu started his athletic career in primary school as an underdog hurdler, but later stopped running track due to criticism from his schoolmates.

He then focused on soccer, Volleyball, and basketball in high school. In 2016, Tapiwa committed fully to track and field, qualifying for national, regional, and international competitions.

From 2017-2020, he faced health challenges that forced him to step back, but this only motivated him to come back stronger.

Under Coach Curtbert Nyasango’s guidance, Tapiwa has risen up from these obstacles and is now honoured to represent Zimbabwe at the Paris 2024 Olympics.