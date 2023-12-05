Tarakinyu, Dangiso win Liqour Hub Fun Run

Innocent [email protected]

VETERAN long distance runners Moses Tarakinyu and Ethel Dangiso were crowned champions of the eighth edition of the Liqour Hub 10km Fun Run in the men and women’s categories respectively.

The event took place in the city on Sunday.

Tarakinyu from Black Rhinos was first to the finishing line in 29 minutes and 35 seconds. He was followed by Wayne Kabondo at a time of 29 minutes and 57 seconds.

Last year’s winner, Wellington Varevi was third this time around. He crossed the finishing line in 30 minutes and 52 seconds.

In the women’s category Dangiso was first across the line in the women’s category while Namhonesu Mabvuko and Tulange Mudenda came in second and third respectively. Dangiso finished the race in 36 minutes and 47 seconds.

Mabvuko crossed the finishing line in 37 minutes and 58 seconds. In third place was Mudenda who completed the race in 41minutes and 07 seconds.

Munyaradzi Katiyo won the men’s wheelchair category with a time of 28 minutes and 53 seconds while Stella Jongwe won the women’s category in 36 minutes and 40 seconds.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika said the event was a success and they look forward to next year’s instalment of the event.

“Congratulations to the winners. We had a really good competition. The athletes came in their numbers which is positive. We now look for to next year’s. The sponsors have promised the ninth edition will be bigger and better than the previous editions and we can’t wait for that one,” said Madanyika.

The sponsors of the competition who are Liqour Hub Wholesale have promised to upgrade the 10km Fun Run into a 21km event next year.

