Tariffs and trade wars benefit no one – Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

THE Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding has reaffirmed his nation’s commitment to upholding multilateralism and the rules-based international economic and trade system, saying China believes that tariffs and trade wars benefit no one.

Ambassador Ding said this at a research indaba held on the sidelines of the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Wednesday.

“In pursuit of its own development and mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, China stays committed to upholding multilateralism and the rules-based international economic and trade system.

“China believes that tariffs and trade wars benefit no one. China will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests as well as the common interests of the international community, in particular the Global South,” said Amb Ding.

Sharing China’s experience in sustainable industrialization and economic development, a story of transformation that stands as a defining case study, Amb Ding said China chose a development model fitting its own reality.

“After a century of foreign invasion and domestic upheaval, we rebuilt our industrial base in the 1950s-60s, launched the transformative reform and opening-up drive in 1978, and we have pursued high-quality development since 2012.

“The Communist Party of China (CPC) has consistently adapted strategies to our evolving national realities, and created a Chinese path to modernization,” said Amb Ding.

He said China’s journey shows that there is no universal blueprint for development as success comes from finding a model that fits a nation’s unique context while industrialisation requires visionary leadership that tailors strategies to local conditions, balancing ambitions with pragmatism.

“At the core of Chinese modernisation is the steadfast leadership of the CPC, which has provided strategic continuity and pragmatic governance to ensure stability amid complexity,” said Amb Ding.

He said by integrating into global value chains they attracted investment, technology and talent transforming China into a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse, forming a manufacturing ecosystem unmatched in scale and versatility.

“Today, we take pride in being the only nation with all industrial categories listed in the United Nations industrial classification system,” said Amb Ding.

Furthermore, Amb Ding said China’s success was the result of substantial and persistent investments in infrastructure, human capital and technology.

He said China has strategically upgraded traditional industries to be higher-end, smarter, greener and more sustainable, while driving digitised, Internet-based, and energy-efficient economic growth.

“In 2024, China’s high-tech manufacturing sector grew by 8.9 percent, while energy intensity dropped by over 3 percent. From producing 13 million electric vehicles annually to developing DeepSeek, a high-performance, open-source Artificial Intelligence model, China’s innovation-driven, eco-friendly growth is both robust and irreversible.

“China’s story demonstrates that it is possible for a developing country to achieve development through strategic planning, active engagement in global trade and investment, and pursuit of innovation-driven growth,” said Amb Ding.

He said every nation’s journey is unique with a no one-size-fits-all industrialisation model and as a true friend, China supports Zimbabwe’s efforts to forge its own modernisation path that harnesses Zimbabwe’s heritage, resources, and aspirations.

