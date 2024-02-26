Tarirai Chikwende rejoins Bulawayo Chiefs

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO CHIEFS has reunited with defender Tarirai Emmanuel Chikwende who had joined former league champions FC Platinum ahead of the start of last season.

Chiefs made the announcement via their social media platforms.

“We are pleased to welcome back Tari as part of our squad after a one year stint at FC Platinum,” read the statement.

Tarirai Chikwende is young brother to Perfect Chikwende who is now at Simba Bhora.

