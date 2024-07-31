Tariro Gezi’s inspiring rise: from personal struggles to exceptional lifestyle influencer

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Renowned brand influencer and media personality with a strong social media presence, Tariro Gezi (pictured) is serving as an inspiration to women. Her journey as a single mother is giving hope and courage to mothers, testifying that there is life after marriage. To young girls, her story is providing insight into the realities of life.

Born and bred in Queenspark East, Bulawayo, Gezi, who is now based in Harare, was excited to visit the City of Kings recently as a guest at the Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe launch.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle, she fondly remembered growing up with her late grandmother, whom she frequently mentioned throughout the conversation.

“I’m excited to be in Bulawayo, my city. I grew up with my late grandmother in Queenspark East. Sometimes I avoid visiting Bulawayo because the memories make me miss her so much.

“Growing up, I was very confident and always wanted to be that girl. From a very young age, I’d sit in front of my grandmother’s TV, watching the likes of Makanaka Wakatama and envisioning that one day, I would be the one on the screen. I was passionate about modelling, media and entertainment. I loved the camera, but progress was slow,” she said.

Gezi said she learnt at Thomas Rudland Primary School in Bulawayo and Regina Mundi High School in Gweru. She then relocated to Chiredzi where she did her A-level studies.

“I didn’t do well in my A-levels, so university was not an option for me,” she said. From there, she went to Harare to live with her mum.

“In Harare, I became a sales lady at Edgars and had to turn to marriage at a young age. By the time I was 21, I was a mother and a wife, spending my days washing clothes, cleaning the house and doing other household chores,” she said.

She reflected on the challenges of being a married teenage girl: “I can proudly say he left me. We were two different people who could not co-exist. When the marriage failed, my confidence plummeted and after many difficulties, we eventually separated.”

As a single mother, to support her daughter, she turned to street vending, selling ice lollies at the Showgrounds in Harare.

“My journey as a single mother wasn’t easy. Moving from a lavish lifestyle in Mt Pleasant back to Kuwadzana was a struggle. ‘Indoda yang’tshiya shem’,” she said with a chuckle.

“In the beginning, being a single mother is very painful and unexpected, but once you find yourself, it becomes much easier. Being a single parent means double the blessings and double the work, but also double the kisses – for both mom and dad. I decided to be a shoulder for others starting their single parenthood journey.”

She explained that her experience as a single mother was one of the reasons she decided to participate in Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe. “I want to empower the girls through my own experience,” she said.

“I’m here to tell the girls to focus on growing and becoming empowered before getting married. It’s important to marry from an informed position with self-awareness because marriage is challenging and not easy,” she advised.

She further explained that she does not want anyone to experience marriage the way she did.

“I got married when I was young and not empowered. At that time, I hadn’t stepped out of my comfort zone, travelled, or seen much. I just entered marriage, spending my days washing clothes and ironing. I don’t wish anyone to go through marriage the way I did. It’s essential to live your life, discover yourself, take care of yourself and understand your values, beliefs and what you stand for.

“When my marriage failed, I felt like I had failed in life and my confidence was shattered. I had to rebuild my name from scratch, working hard as a vendor until Becky Kay, a multimedia broadcaster, came to my rescue after I met her at an event. She became my mentor and spoke life into me, helping me start thinking differently,” she said.

For Gezi, 2020 was a year of self-discovery, with the Covid-19 lockdown opening new opportunities for online content creators. She joined the trend by offering virtual makeup tutorials, but her major breakthrough came later when she appeared as a video vixen in several music videos, including Jah Prayzah’s Murder.

“Appearing as a video vixen in Jah Prayzah’s Murder music video was a blessing because he’s the one who made me famous. Working with him, as well as with artistes like Nox and Freeman, was incredible.

“It’s something I’m grateful for to this day. I still have a strong relationship with Jah Prayzah. After I appeared in an Impala Car Rentals advertisement, he wanted me to be part of his music video,” she said. Social media has played a crucial role in elevating her brand.

“Being on social media has helped me become a voice for the voiceless, providing a platform to empower others and share my story on a broader scale. It has drastically changed my life – from being a vendor to affording almost anything. Endorsements now come with cars and gadgets, which is a huge blessing. There’s no limit to what God can do in our lives,” she said.

Perseverance and determination have truly paid off for Gezi. She is now living her dream and has even crossed borders, having travelled to America to MC a cultural event.

She is also a certified life coach, leader of the single mothers’ group My Sister’s Keeper, radio presenter at ZiFM Stereo and founder of the philanthropic brand Kwana Kwana. This year, she was awarded the Makakosha Business Network Glam Awards Exceptional Lifestyle Influencer of the Year Award.

Following her social media accounts and interacting with her, Gezi is immediately likable, as she remains true to herself and openly shares aspects of her life that many might prefer to keep private.

However, despite her failed marriage, she remains a believer in marriage and is open to the possibility of a union if Mr Right comes along, but it would be from “an informed and empowered position.”