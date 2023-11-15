Tariro NeGitare facilitates women convention

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IF one has an idea, there is only one way to see if it works or not, and that’s what guitarist and vocalist, Tariro NeGitare (born Tariro Chaniwa) is doing today as she has invited women to meet at The Oasis for a Ladies Roundtable for musicians.

The artiste said the need to share knowledge as women necessitated the roundtable.

“I’ve been privileged to be in different spaces in the arts scene and realised that there is a need to address some issues that can propel our success as creative women. I also got a lot of mentorship when I started and felt the need to share the little knowledge that I have learnt. This is a Christian-based roundtable so a lot of the concepts will be based on the Bible,” said the “Mazuva haafanane” singer.

Quizzed on the frequency of hosting the event, the guitarist said, “The response to the first one will determine the frequency. My hope is that I can walk with these artistes throughout 2024, set clear goals, share networks and achieve these goals by next year.”

Tarie, as she fondly-known believes the greatest need within female creative minds is identity.

“A lot of our issues stem from identity. Once we embrace who we are in Christ, we can move mountains. We are made in God’s image and if we embrace what that truly means, then we will be unstoppable,” she said.

Her artistic acumen has landed her the festival manager for Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival (SJMF) role for arguably the country’s biggest festival. This year, she managed to bring South Africa’s beloved musical icon, Yvonne Chaka Chaka Mhinga for the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Business Conference in October.

