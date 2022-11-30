Tariro NeGitare ready to record live DVD

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST weekend, songstress Tariro NeGitare collaborated with Jeys Marabini for his 10th album and now, she is readying a live recording and concert slated for the Reps Theatre in Harare on Saturday.

She told Chronicle Showbiz that preparations are going well.

“Preparations have been great so far. The rehearsals have been fun and I’m certainly looking forward to the show. It should be a live video and audio recording to remember,” she said.

The live recording will feature The Unveiled and see fans witnessing the performance of yesteryear greats and new songs as well.

Live DVDs recordings are not a given in the precinct and Tarie joins Baba Manyeruke, Harvest House and ZimPraise in achieving this feat.

To wrap up the year, the “Areka” singer who is now resident in Bulawayo will perform in the city and Victoria Falls on December 30 and 31 respectively.

