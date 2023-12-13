Tariro NeGitare strikes spiritual chord with new release: “It’s All About You”

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Renowned guitarist and singer-songwriter Tariro NeGitare is transcending musical boundaries with her upcoming release, “It’s All About You”, a soul-stirring song set to captivate hearts and celebrate the divine.

The new release due on Friday will take listeners on a spiritual journey, an ode to honour God and acknowledge His omnipotence.

Assuming a preacher-like position, Tariro NeGitare infuses her unique style into the contemporary gospel music scene.

The lyrics of her latest single are a powerful blend of hope, faith, and devotion, promising a message that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

In an interview, Tariro NeGitare, fondly known as Tarie, expressed her humbleness and honour in presenting this song to the world.

“This song reflects my personal journey and the incredible love and grace God has bestowed upon us. I hope that this music touches the hearts and souls of all who listen, reminding them of God’s immeasurable power and presence in their lives,” she shared.

Tariro NeGitare’s latest creation will be available on major music streaming platforms, offering audiences a chance to connect with the divine through the artistry of her music.

As a testament to her commitment to spreading this spiritual message, Tariro NeGitare is set to perform at Janet Manyowa’s #ANOT2024 concert on January 1, 2024.

– @MbuleloMpofu