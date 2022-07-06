Tariro NeGitare to embark on nationwide tour

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SHE recently relocated permanently to Bulawayo but duty calls for vocalist and guitarist Tariro NeGitare to travel and promote her album in Harare and Victoria Falls respectively.

What has been dubbed the “Tariro NeGitare in Concert” will be set in motion this month beginning on Saturday at the Zimbabwe German Society in Harare where Tari will feature crooner Thrive Maramba.

The promotion of her album Exalt which was released in 2020 will continue in Bulawayo on July 16 at the Bulawayo Theatre before it spills over to the resort city of Victoria Falls.

This is where the Mawara singer will culminate her performances on August 5 with the idea of touring other cities in Zimbabwe.

Tari told Chronicle Showbiz that the idea is to reintroduce some of the songs she has redone with a full band.

“I’m hosting two concerts this month in Harare and Bulawayo to promote my album Exalt.

It’s an acoustic album and I’ve redone some of the songs with the full band.

Owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, I never got the chance to push my album.

“So, now, I’d love to share the music and stories in an intimate concert style which will allow music lovers to go deeper than just the music.

I’ll also feature young songwriters – Thrive Maramba and Vuyo Brown that I admire on the performances,” she said.

Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls will certainly not be the only cities that Tari will tour as her bigger picture sees her taking her sound nationwide.

“I hope to also perform in other towns and cities as well, throughout the year,” she added.

Lately, Tari has been busy hosting Acoustic Nights at the Oasis.

She also collaborated with the lighting bae, Mildred Moyo for a four-day lighting masterclass that was meant for musicians and performing artistes.

The masterclass was held last month in Bulawayo.

