Tariro NeGitare to facilitate new television game show

Showbiz Reporter

GUITARIST and singer, Tariro NeGitare is set to be one-third of facilitators set to oversee the soon-coming Cre8ive Challenge television game show.

She will be flanked by industry experts SoProfound who is a poet, writer and media personality and Umind?, a creative entrepreneur and spoken-word artiste on the first segment called Cre8tive Class.

“I’m very excited to be part of the facilitating panel for this game show. My biggest passion is arts and culture development and an opportunity to share what I know is a blessing,” Tari told Chronicle Showbiz.

Creative Challenge Show is presented by Page Poetry Alive and supported by the British Council Cultural Economy programme. This programme supports cultural organisations, festivals, artists, and creatives between the countries of Southern African Arts (SAA) and the United Kingdom (UK) to create art, build networks, collaborate, develop markets and share artists’ work with audiences.

Organisers of the television game show said the intellectual game will emphasise the need to be aware of climate issues.

“The aim of this project is to impact digital spaces using storytelling in exploitative ways and create art that changes the way youth around the world view climate issues, ” said the organisers.

The show will blend works of literature, digital skills, film, and diverse collaborative arts.

It will consist of three competitive segments happening both virtually and in person.

There will be three teams having three members each battling it out. There will also be orientation and training preparations for participants via WhatsApp commencing this week. – @eMKlass_49