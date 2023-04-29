TAS2023 Summit ends

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

THE Transform Africa Summit (TAS) that was being held in Victoria Falls ended on a high note on 28 April with calls for collaboration and partnerships among member States and development partners.

The summit started on Wednesday when five Heads of State officiated at the opening ceremony.

Smart Africa Alliance chief executive Mr Lacina Kone said a record 4 000 delegates from 96 countries and 44 ministers attended the summit.

In closing remarks, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti said the conference had confirmed Zimbabwe’s strides in its policy of engagement.

“The major take away from this summit is the need to collaborate, we need to come together and provide solutions not only as an African block but together with partners,” he said.

The conference was held under theme” Connect, Innovate and Transfrom.”