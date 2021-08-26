Tau to be unveiled by Al Ahly imminently

Percy Tau is set to be unveiled by Al Ahly imminently after completing a sensational transfer from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.

In one of the most high-profile transfers in African football during the current window, the pursuit for Tau which head coach Pitso Mosimane declared as a priority signing, has been delivered by the club’s hierarchy.

At the beginning of August, this website confirmed contact had been made between the Red Devils and Brighton after Tau was informed that his first-team opportunities would be limited.

With Mosimane a known admirer having worked with Tau at Mamelodi Sundowns prior to his move to Europe in 2018 it then became a matter of intense negotiations between contracts director Amr Tawfik and the Seagulls’ Dean Ashworth.

KickOff.com understands a deal in the region of €1.8 million (R31.2m) was agreed upon which will be structured over three separate payments for the player who would have been available to sign a pre-contract with potential suitors in January.

A payment of €600 000 (R10.5m) was already made to secure his services from the English top-flight outfit while the rest is said to have been agreed to be paid over the next two seasons.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos inadvertently confirmed the move this week when he revealed the Seagulls informed them he was no longer a registered player upon their national team call-up via email.

Tau underwent his tour of the Al Ahly headquarters in Gazira on Wednesday evening after his arrival in Cairo before signing his official contract said to be a three-year deal with an option to extend.

The 27-year-old then, which has now widely been circulated on social media, showcased some of his skills at the Mokhtar El Tetsh Stadium, the club’s training facilities for the unveiling video set to be released on social media in the coming hours.

Tau also underwent a photoshoot in the Red Devils kit ahead of an expected high-profile unveiling and press conference to confirm the arrival of South Africa’s attacking talisman. – KickOff