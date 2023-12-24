Taurai Mangwiro sacked in Botswana

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEN coach Taurai Mangwiro has been relieved from his duties as head coach of Botswana side Orapa United after a poor start to the 2023/2024 Batswana Premier League season.

This came after the team’s 1-0 loss at home to Nico United on Friday.

Orapa United have only won three of the 12 league matches this season and are two points away from the drop zone.

The team announced the coach’s departure through their social media platforms.

The Zimbabwean gaffer led the team to a third place finish last season and the Orange FA Cup final which they lost.