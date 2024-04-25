Tawachera predicts tough tie against Manica

Fungai [email protected]

ARENEL Movers head coach Farai Tawachera has predicted a tough encounter against Manica Diamonds when the two outfits clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Manica Diamonds, who were last season’s first runners up, had an indifferent start to the on-going campaign. From seven games they have played so far, the Jairos Tapera coached side has managed to post three wins, the same number of defeats and one draw.

However, Tawachera has refused to read much into that.

“They (Manica Diamonds) have picked up momentum at the right time. It’s difficult to play against top teams. We will try our best to get what we can. So far so good, the boys are enjoying themselves,” said Tawachera.

He added: “While we haven’t won in two games the confidence levels are very high. Everyone in the team is smart, clean and ready to go.

”Manica Diamonds are in position six with 10 points, two ahead of 12th placed Arenel Movers.

In other fixtures that will be played today, Chegutu Pirates have a home game against Dynamos at Baobab Stadium.

DeMbare are coming from a 1-0 triumph over Premier Soccer League returnees TelOne.

It was Dynamos first win for Dynamos at their favourite hunting ground, Rufaro Stadium. It was a development that took their points tally to nine and they are number seven on the log.

Chegutu Pirates are coming from a nil all draw against Yadah Stars.

Bruised CAPS United, who were floored by Manica Diamonds on a 1-0 score line, will take on Greenfuel at Rufaro Stadium to complete the Week Eight fixtures schedule.

Today’s Fixtures

Chegutu Pirates v Dynamos (Baobab Stadium), CAPS United v Greenfuel (Rufaro Stadium), Arenel Movers v Manica Diamonds (Luveve Stadium). -@FungaiMuderere.