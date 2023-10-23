Taxi driver carjacked, police recover car engine fitted on another vehicle

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A TAXI driver in Bulawayo was hijacked by two passengers who robbed him of his vehicle, cash and cellphone.

The suspects stripped the taxi of parts and police found the engine affixed onto another vehicle.

In a statement, Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the unnamed complainant (32) was attacked by Wellington Shumba (29) and Ottis Mpofu (26) both from Nkulumane 12 at corner Nketa Drive and Kelvin Road, pretending to be in need of recess.

The incident occurred at 9:30 pm on 28 September 2023 when a white Honda Fit, registration number AET 5875 was stolen.

Insp Ncube said the complainant was dumped at the corner of Kelvin Road and Graphite opposite Grills Abbatoir after he was robbed of his cell phone and ZAR100 along with his vehicle.

Vehicle theft Squad detectives were tipped off that Nhlalwenhle Ndlovu of Emakhandeni was in custody of the stolen engine of the vehicle, said Insp Ncube.

The engine was recovered as it was affixed to another Honda Fit registration number ABZ 2030 after it was searched on the Central Vehicle Registration mobile database.

Insp Ncube said the two suspects were arrested leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and a total of $3 500.

Police thanked the members of the public for helping with information leading to the suspects’ arrest.