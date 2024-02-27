Taylor eyes African gong and Olympics

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

RENOWNED BMX rider, Hana “Poppy” Taylor is confident of scooping the top honours in the next continental championship which is pencilled for Bulawayo in April.

Taylor has already begun preparations for the continental showdown which will be hosted at Bulawayo’s Busters Cycle Park.

She has her eyes set on claiming the big accolade and possibly qualifying for the Olympic Games set for Paris, France in July.

Taylor has managed to defy the odds and become one of the best riders in the country, with her dedication seeing her win the African BMX Championship in 2023.

She is looking to replicate her performance from last year and go all the way again. Taylor understands the importance of putting in the work and her training programme is now paying dividends.

Taylor added that she will not stop working hard.

However, she is wary of the competition that she will face at the continentals.

“Preparations have been going on very well, I started a new programme not too long ago which I’m seeing results from. I am just going to keep working hard until the continentals come.

“I would say its 50/50 (chances of winning), my competition is also very strong and we’ve also been working just as hard as each other, so it will be a very close race. I am quite confident,” she said.

Taylor’s success on the bike is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and breaking stereotypes. With her eyes set on representing Zimbabwe on an international level and bringing more girls into the sport, she is a force to be reckoned with.

She is determined to make BMX riding accessible for everyone in the country.

Taylor has paved her path and emerged as a fierce competitor on the BMX circuit.

Boasting of being a top-ranked rider in the country, Taylor is not just content with that. She dreams of bringing more girls into the sport and representing Zimbabwe on an international podium. Her ultimate goal is to create a platform for young girls in Zimbabwe to learn and excel in the sport, just like she did.

She believes that more support is needed to further develop the sport in Zimbabwe and provide opportunities for young riders. She also hopes to raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding extreme sports in her country. She wants people to see BMX as a legitimate sport and a platform for young athletes to excel in.

As the dates draw closer for the continental show-piece, Taylor is determined to make sure that the top accolade stays in Zimbabwe. – @innocentskizoe.,