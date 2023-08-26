Taylor’s doping shame redemption inspires Zim fight against substance abuse

Brandon Moyo , [email protected]gmail.com

LAST year, the cricket world was stunned by news that Zimbabwean cricket sensation Brendan Taylor faced charges of doping from the International Cricket Council (ICC). This revelation came after Taylor tested positive for drug use during an in-competition test on September 8, 2021. The incident occurred during a riveting match between Ireland and the Chevrons, a game that Zimbabwe ultimately won by a margin of 38 runs.

Taylor’s downfall was attributed to the detection of a stimulant known as Benzoylecognine, which the ICC classified as a “cocaine metabolite” and designated as a “substance of abuse” according to their anti-doping code. The fallout was swift, resulting in a one-month suspension from all cricket-related activities. However, this was just the beginning of a cascading series of setbacks for the Chevrons star.

Unluckily for Taylor, his suspension coincided with a more severe penalty under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. This three-and-a-half-year suspension stemmed from his failure to report a match-fixing approach. As a result, his cricketing career came to an abrupt and inglorious halt, prompting Taylor to admit that he had struggled with substance addiction. In his own words, he confessed to substances taking control of his life, corroding his values and judgment.

Yet, from the ashes of his downfall emerged a tale of redemption. Forced to leave behind the cricket field, Taylor found himself on a path to recovery and renewal. Battling his demons head-on, he embraced rehabilitation, which breathed new life into his spirit. Taylor’s journey through rehabilitation not only rejuvenated him but also inspired him to become a beacon of hope for others grappling with similar challenges.

The transformation was profound. Taylor established the Brendan Taylor Foundation with a mission to combat drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe. His initiative gained momentum with events like the “Walk for Recovery,” a rallying cry for funds to support a much-needed drug rehabilitation facility. Taylor’s own recovery inspired him to give back to his nation, which was grappling with the throes of addiction.

“Addiction is an epidemic in Zimbabwe and is tearing apart the fabric of our community. Through my own recovery, I am inspired to give back to our community in Zimbabwe what I have been freely given.

“Through my non-profit organisation, I am embarking on a gruelling 50-kilometre sponsored walk around Borrowdale Racecourse to raise funds for addictions recovery facility that is getting established in Vumba, Eastern Highlands in Zimbabwe,” Taylor wrote.

His latest walk, which was the second, took place last weekend and had the support of Chevrons head coach, Dave Houghton, who in the past, has embarked on a similar walk. Joining them as well was Zimbabwe Cricket physiotherapist Isaac Gundani.

In 1998, Houghton walked from Bulawayo to Harare and managed to raise US$40 000 towards the setting up of a national cricket academy and this time around, alongside Taylor, they are looking to raise US$250 000 to assist recovering addicts.

Zimbabwe is battling drug and substance abuse among the youths, with cannabis, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine among the most commonly abused drugs. However, lack of support systems such as affordable rehabilitation centres makes recovery difficult for many abusers.

This prompted the Chevrons greats, Taylor and Houghton to join forces to raise funds to establish a centre that will offer rehabilitation services.

The fight against drug and substance abuse has been stepped up and a national committee to co-ordinate programmes to fight the drug menace has been appointed.

Calls for collective effort from all Zimbabweans to help fight the war against drug and substance abuse have been made and Taylor is one of those who have, so far, managed to heed that call. The war against drugs and substances abuse is one that cannot and should not be lost.

The Government has already announced that it is setting up specialised medical facilities to provide services to drug addiction and survivors of substance abuse which is a major milestone in fighting this drug menace.