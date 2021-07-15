TBCZ calls on government to incentivise  Covid-19 vaccinated citizens 

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) says the country should adopt a new normal approach and allow industry to operate under strict health protocols that also include incentivising vaccinated citizens by allowing them to travel.

The tourism sector is the hardest hit by Covid-19 because of international and local travel restrictions.

TBCZ president Mr Wengayi Nhau said companies are now contemplating

further laying off workers and closing because of lack of business.

Domestic travel that had shown potential in the absence of international tourism has been negated by intercity travel ban while closure of land borders has also compounded the situation.

“This now calls for us as industry and human beings to learn to live in this new normal. We are in trouble and we are saying to Government, you gave us vaccines, let’s try and benchmark on the international standards where elsewhere like in the US, citizens are being incentivised to vaccinate by allowing those who have vaccinated to travel and not get quarantined on return.

“We can also borrow similar practice in Zimbabwe and open intercity travel and conference facilities and put conditions that all staff serving guests must be vaccinated,” he said. – @ncubeleon