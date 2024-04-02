Teach young generation about liberation struggle

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THERE is a need for the young generation to be taught the rich history of the protracted liberation struggle that gave birth to the independence that Zimbabweans are enjoying today, Zanu PF Midlands provincial vice chairperson Cde Lewis Matutu has said.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Matutu said that there would be no peaceful Zimbabwe without the struggle that claimed the lives of young men and women who died in the quest to liberate the country.

He said the younger generation must acknowledge the supreme sacrifices made by the country’s gallant sons and daughters

“We should never forget that Zimbabwe was once under the rule of a brutal self-imposed master and a protracted liberation struggle gave us the independence, sovereignty, and self-determination that we enjoy today,” said Cde Matutu.

“There is a need for the young generation to be taught the rich history of the protracted liberation struggle that gave birth to the independence that Zimbabwe is enjoying today. It’s because of the fearless and patriotic Zimbabweans who went to war that we the young people are enjoying a free Zimbabwe.”

On April 18, the country will be commemorating 44 years of self-rule and the independence anniversary celebrations running under the theme “Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030”

Manicaland Province is hosting the main celebrations while provinces will also host their own to give every patriotic Zimbabwean an opportunity to reflect on the importance of the day.

Cde Matutu said President Mnangagwa’s leadership has also opened doors for young people across all sectors of the economy and in leadership positions.

“The youths should commemorate this day and give it the honour it deserves. We have President Mnangagwa accommodating the youths and embracing us because we are the future as evidenced by the appointment of many of us to become ministers and deputy ministers, board members and directors in government departments,” he said.

“This is a clear sign of commitment by the leadership to accommodate and prepare young people for more responsibilities and leadership.”

Cde Matutu urged young people to play their part by being loyal and patriotic citizens.

“We must always be loyal to Zimbabwe, we must practice hard honest work for the economic development of our motherland. We must never forget that there is no other country for us besides Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Our education, experiences, and skills are key in the attainment of Vision 2030 as the Government seeks to bring economic stability and poverty eradication among the people of Zimbabwe.”

Another successful young leader and businessman Mr John Muchenje said Zimbabwe’s journey to independence was marked by resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering determination.

“As we commemorate Independence Day, as youths we must be reminded that the country was once colonised, but because of our determined freedom fighters, both alive and dead, we are a free country and we are being given opportunities to contribute towards the socio-economic growth of the country,” he said.