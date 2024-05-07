Teacher (35) piles pupil (15) with alcohol and rapes her

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 35 year old teacher reportedly raped a form three student who was drunk and unconscious while her cousin watched after buying them alcohol.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “The state alleges that on 26 April 2024 at around 10 pm, the accused person picked up the complainant (15) and her cousin (17) from their grandmother’s residence and took them to his bar which he operates at Kaguvi 3 shopping center in Chegutu.”

The accused bought beer for the minors until 2AM and the complainant’s cousin asked the accused person to take them back home as the complainant was drunk and unconscious.

The NPAZ said: “On their way home he parked his car by the roadside and had sexual intercourse with the complainant who was unconscious.”

The complainant’s cousin reported the matter to a relative who reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

“He was remanded in custody to 9 May 2024”, said the NPAZ.