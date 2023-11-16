Teacher arrested for molesting  11 Grade 6 pupils

A TEACHER at Mgandani Primary School in Zhombe, Kwekwe District has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 11 schoolgirls.

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A TEACHER at Mgandani Primary School in Zhombe, Kwekwe District has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 11 schoolgirls.

Mr Mawere Pepukai, a Grade Six teacher was reportedly picked up by police details on Thursday morning after parents of one of the alleged victims stormed the school.

The teacher was reportedly in the habit of preying on minor pupils from his class, proposing love, fondling their breasts and forcibly playing with their private parts.

Kwekwe District Schools Inspector, Mr Herbert Maziriri said he was yet to receive a report from the school head.

“We are yet to receive the report from the school head but once we do receive it, we will be able to share what happened. But since these are still allegations, the normal procedure would be that investigations will be carried out to get to the bottom of the matter,” he said.

School head, Mr Titos Shoko confirmed the incident.

“The teacher was picked up by police and is in police custody. The issue came to light after one of the alleged victims reported the matter to his parents who came to the school,” said Mr Shoko.

Developing story…