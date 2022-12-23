Teacher brings 10-year dream to life

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman has heeded the Government’s call for partnerships with the Second Republic in the construction of new schools by turning her house into a double-storey primary school.

As part of implementing Vision 2030 anchored on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), Government has approved the construction of 3 000 new schools by 2025 because of the phenomenal increase in learner enrolment which has resulted in the need for the establishment of more educational facilities in the country.

Private players have been urged to partner with the Government in this endeavour to decongest schools.

The Government has availed $4,69 billion for the construction of 35 model schools in all the country’s 10 provinces. Already, sites for the schools have been identified.

Under the programme, 19 primary and 16 secondary schools will be constructed with eight offering secondary school boarding facilities.

Of the 35 school sites, 25 are satellite schools already operating without proper infrastructure.

The construction project will be implemented in phases next year starting with 100 and 144 model 21st-century Government primary and secondary boarding schools spread across all the country’s 10 provinces.

One primary and one secondary boarding school with adequate state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed in each of the 72 districts of the country.

Treasury will fund the first 144 schools, while public-private or joint venture arrangements will be crafted to assist in the construction of the three thousand new schools required.

There are approximately 10 000 primary and secondary schools in the country, which are, however, failing to cope with the ever-increasing number of learners.

Mrs Chipo Mhlophe (52), the owner of Joyful Primary School in Bulawayo’s city centre has extended her house, transforming it from a preschool to a full-fledged primary school.

She said the overwhelming support from community members pushed her to add more grades.

The school, which was established in 2010, is located between Jason Moyo Street and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue and has started taking shape. The school is expected to start operating in April next year. The school employs 10 people comprising teachers and ancillary staff.

Prior to the latest development, Mrs Mhlophe operated Joyful Pre–School offering Early Childhood Development (ECD) education.

Upon completion, Joyful Primary School will have 14 classrooms which will cater for 20 children per classroom to avoid overcrowding.

A teacher by profession, Mrs Mhlophe said it took her over 10 years to realise her dream of owning a school.

“I started my pre-school in 2010 with only three children who were enrolled. That particular year was really difficult because at the time I was renting this space. However, with time, parents were happy with my output and they recommended the school to others and numbers increased,” she said.

Mrs Mhlophe said she was inspired by her mother.

“After a long wait, I told my husband that I was going to expand the family house and turn it into a primary school. I lodged an application with the city council and by God’s grace my plan was approved and that is why I have embarked on this project,” she said.

“The school will have 14 classrooms comprising a computer room, fashion and fabrics room, karate room, and a cooking room since we have just started offering cooking lessons and karate lessons to the learners. There will also be a sick room just in case a child falls sick while at school.”

Mrs Mhlophe said the school caters for infants from as young as two years old up to Grade Seven level

“Grooming ECD A and B and then watching them leave for another school is not ideal which is why I decided to have a full-fledged primary school. For now, while the school is still being completed, I have made alternative arrangements and starting next year, we will move to our school,” said Mrs Mhlophe.

