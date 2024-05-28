Teacher killed in hit and run

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Fafi High School teacher in Zhombe, Kwekwe District was found dead along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road in a suspected case of hit and run.

The body of Freddy Mancama (58) a popular English teacher, was found lying along the road by Kwekwe Traffic Police who were on patrol in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Police confirmed the incident.

“Police confirms a case of hit and run where a man died on the spot after being struck by a motor vehicle along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 26 May 20204. The deceased was identified as Freddy Mancama of Village Magiya under Chief Malisa in Zhombe,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

The vehicle which struck him did not stop.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the vehicle and the driver involved in the accident to approach any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.