Teacher ‘rapes’ 16 year old pupil during extra lesson

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

A KWEKWE based Mathematics teacher has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly raping a 16 year old pupil during a private lesson.

Musiiwa Chuma (44) a teacher at privately owned Step-Up College in Mbizo 11,Kwekwe, reportedly forced himself on the teenager who cannot be named to protect her identity, during an extra Mathematics lesson at the private college.

He pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Gokwe regional Magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame facing rape charges and was remanded in custody to 16 August for commencement of trial.

Allegations are that on 29 July at Step-Up College in Mbizo 11, around 4PM, Chuma was with the complainant in his class conducting a Mathematics lesson.

Chuma reportedly took advantage that he was alone with the complainant and he closed the door before he started fondling her all over the body.

He reportedly dragged the complainant and made her lie on a desk before he raped her once without protection. The complainant went out after the ordeal and phoned one of her teachers who then called her parents.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Chuma’s arrest. Miss Fatuma Tekera represented the State.