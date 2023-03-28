Teacher repeatedly rapes pupil

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD teacher from Nguboyenja in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly turning one of his learners from Sobukazi High School into a sex slave, raping her at least four times last month, police have confirmed.

Jefter Chenjerai, an A-Level teacher, would rape the girl inside his office within the school and threaten to harm her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The girl, doing Form Three got the courage to open up when her mother questioned her about changes in her behaviour on 27 March, which led to Chenjerai’s arrest.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Chenjerai will appear in court soon.

“We received a report on Monday of a 15-year-old Form Three learner of Sobukazi High School who was raped by a school teacher repeatedly from February 2023. The accused person is Jefter Chenjerai who teaches A’ Level learners at the same school which is in the Mzilikazi suburb,” said Insp Ncube.

“He would ask the complainant to carry his books to his secluded office in the school and then rape the complainant before threatening her not to tell anyone. The first encounter was sometime during the month of February 2023 at around 10AM when the Chenjerai who once taught the complainant when she was in Form 1, met the complainant who was in the company of her classmate in the schoolyard.”

Insp Ncube said the alleged rapist ordered the two girls to assist him in carrying exercise books to his office.

“Upon arrival, the accused person sent the complainant ‘s classmate to go to the tape and fetch some water for him and he remained behind with the complainant. Chenjerai then locked the door and asked the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him but she refused before he forced himself on the complainant.”

Insp Ncube said that when the complainant ‘s classmate returned she found the door locked from the inside and the complainant was crying.

“The accused person later opened the door and the complainant told her friend that the accused had raped her during her absence. She saw some blood stains on the table and the accused person threatened the complainant and her classmate with an unspecified action if she ever disclosed the matter to anyone,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the rape ordeal happened on different occasions up to four times.

“The matter came to light when the complainant’s mother noticed some behavioural changes in the complainant and she interviewed the complainant who narrated her ordeal. The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person who is assisting the police with the investigations. Some adults who are expected to provide security and give children better reasons to live and do well instead turn against innocent children and spoil their lives,” added Insp Ncube.

