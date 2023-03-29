Teacher who repeatedly raped pupil appears in court

Online Reporter

A TEACHER from Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo who allegedly raped a form three people at the school, repeatedly in his office, has appeared in court.

Bulawayo Regional magistrate Vivian Ndlovu did not ask Jefter Chenjerai (35) to plead to five counts of rape and remanded him out of custody on $60 000 bail.

Jefter Chenjerai, an A-Level teacher, would allegedly rape the girl inside his office within the school and threaten to harm her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The girl got the courage to open up when her mother questioned her about changes in her behaviour on 27 March, which led to Chenjerai’s arrest.

The court heard the A-Level teacher started abusing the minor last month in February.

He would ask the complainant to carry his books to his secluded office in the school and then rape the complainant before threatening her not to tell anyone. The first encounter was sometime during the month of February 2023 at around 10 AM when the Chenjerai who once taught the complainant when she was in Form 1, met the complainant who was in the company of her classmate in the schoolyard.

He allegedly ordered the two girls to assist him in carrying exercise books to his office.

Upon arrival, Chenjerai sent the complainant’s classmate to go to the tape and fetch some water for him and he remained behind with the complainant. Chenjerai locked the door and asked the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him but she refused before he forced himself on her.

When the complainant’s classmate returned, the court heard, she found the door locked from the inside and the complainant was crying.

Chenjerai later opened the door and the complainant told her friend that he had raped her during her absence. She saw some blood stains on the table and Chenjerai allegedly threatened the complainant and her classmate with an unspecified action if they e ever disclosed the matter to anyone.

The rape ordeal allegedly recurred on different occasions.