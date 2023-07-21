Team comes first not worry over my job: Prince Matore

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN FC coach Prince Matore says he is not worried about the safety of his job despite his side’s poor run of form in the league.

The Gamecocks who openly declared their desire to be champions at the end of the season are far from a side that can win the title.

They are in position seven on the table with 22 points from 15 games. Chicken Inn have only managed a single point out of a possible nine and Matore should be a worried man.

“Our form is worrying but that’s football. You expect to get points and you don’t get them. What do you do in cases like these? You have to work. At home we are supposed to be collecting points. It’s disappointing but we have to accept we lost 2-0. There is no particular department we can say is letting us down, it’s just a matter of precision in all departments,” said Matore.

About his job, Matore said: “I can’t worry about my job at the expense of concentrating on the team.

“In football the pressure is always there week in week out. All we need to do is just focus on the job and start collecting points. We need to create chances and score, then we can start picking points. We also need to defend well in cases where we have to defend.”

Chicken Inn travel to Baobab Stadium tomorrow to face Yadah in a must win match for the coach if title ambitions are real.

Matore says he expects a tough encounter when they face Yadah.

“Yadah is a tricky team, they have been playing well but we have to fight,” he said.

The Miracle Boys last weekend beat FC Platinum 1-0 at Mandava Stadium and are in position 12 with 17 points.

Yadah are expected to hand their recently acquired Brazilian trio their debut against Chicken Inn.

They are the first team in the local top-flight to have Brazilian players in their ranks after signing three players from the South American country.

The Prophet Walter Magaya-owned club recently unveiled midfielders Pereira DeBrito Deivid (20), Luciano Farias Juan (21) and Marques Barcelos as their new acquisitions on two year contracts.

The move created lots of debate and it remains to be seen if the Brazilians are good enough.

Yadah FC was originally Gunners formed in 2005 by Cuthbert Chitima and was purchased by Walter Magaya in 2014. — @innocentskizoe.