Team for African Championships announced

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

TAPIWANASHE Makarawu will lead a 10-member team at the Africa Senior Track and Field Championships in Doula, Cameroon this week.

The competition starts on Friday and will run until Wednesday next week.

While the usual continental pride and rankings will be at stake athletes will be vying to qualify for the Paris Olympics set for France next month.

This is the final qualifying event as the window closes on June 30.

Fireworks are expected in Doula.

Makarawu was the first Zimbabwean track athlete to qualify for the Olympics’ 200m when running a time of 19.93 seconds.

His time has over the past month been among the top five for the year and had the second best in the indoor 200m scene having run 20.29 seconds.

In Doula he will run the 100m in which he will bid to chop off 0.14 seconds towards qualification for Paris, the 200m and the 4x100m in which Zimbabwe hope to make the cut for the Olympics.

Partson Muderedzi is the team manager.

Athletics boss Tendai Tagara has asked the business community to come on board and support Zimbabwe’s strongest track and field team in a while.

“We really would appreciate incentives for these athletes. I am confident we have assembled a good team that will do the nation proud. What they need is motivation,” said the veteran administrator.

The team

Makarawu Tapiwanashe 100, 200, 4×100

Mapaya Chengetayi Triple Jump

Donald Chiyangwa 400 4×400

Ngoni Makusha 100/200 4×100

Denis Hove 400 4x400m

Gareen Muwishi 200 400 4×400

Dickson kamungeremu 100 4×100

Tafadzwa Chikomba Long Jump

Ashley T.Miller 100mH 400mH

Vimbai Maisoreva 400m