Team Lozikeyi 1 – Criminals 0…

As ivory poachers arrested by Lozikeyi CID crack team each sentenced to 9 years in prison

Peter Matika, [email protected]

IN a significant victory for conservation efforts, two men who pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of ivory early this month have been sentenced to an effective 9 years each.

Jonathan Mkwebu (33) and Brilliant Mkosana (39) were sentenced to the lengthy prison term on Tuesday following concerted efforts of the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) all-female homicide crack team, code-named Lozikeyi.

Mkwebu and Mkosana were apprehended by the sensational team Lozikeyi following a meticulous investigation into their illicit activities related to ivory possession.

Regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza, handed the pair the sentence, while Mr Dominic Moyo presented the case for the State.

Mr Moyo in his submissions said the pair was arrested on 15 July after police received a tip off to the effect that the pair was in possession of elephant tusks.

He said the detectives pretended to be potential buyers and arranged to meet with the pair at Bulawayo Chiefs Sports Club .

“The accused persons brought the elephant tusks which were in a black satchel wrapped in white sacking material. They agreed to sell the ivory at US$5 000 whereupon the police identified themselves and requested for a permit granting the accused persons the authority to be in possession of the ivory. The accused persons failed to produce one leading to their arrest,” said Mr Moyo.

In handing out the sentence Mr Mabeza said it serves as a stern warning to would-be wildlife criminals and that authorities are committed to combating poaching and illegal trade in endangered species. Mkwebu and Mkhosana were represented by Mr Tinashe Dzipe of Morris-Davies and Company, who had argued that the pair were simpleminded members of the society who did not fully comprehend what they had admitted to.

Mr Dzipe said the two had pleaded guilty under duress from the arresting detectives and they had been told that should they admit to the charges, the court would have mercy on them for not wasting its time.

“The law makes provisions for an accused person to alter their plea. Where the accused wishes to alter the plea of guilty to not guilty, the accused has no onus to himself to alter. All that is required is for the accused to give a reasonable explanation of why in the first place he tendered a plea of guilty. The law also states that the altering of a plea by the accused is based on the balance of probabilities,” Mr Dzipe said, before trying for a lesser sentence.

