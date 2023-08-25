Team Pachedu, ERC, ZESN crews arrested for plotting Illegal election announcement

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested 36 people following a tip-off that they were planning an illegal announcement of election results and transmissions to a foreign country.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects include members of civic organizations like ZESN, ERC, and Team Pachedu.

Last week, at a rally in Bulawayo, CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa vowed to illegally announce election results a day after the polls.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police, on 23rd August 2023, arrested 36 suspects following a raid at various safe houses and hotel rooms set up by certain individuals and civic organisations, including the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Team Pachedu, for subversive intentions.

“The arrest followed a tip-off that the said persons had set up bases and gathered equipment to use for tabulating voting statistics with the intention of unlawfully announcing election results and transmitting same to foreign country for unknown reasons,” said Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi said suspects at Holiday Inn plotted to announce election results illegally, bypassing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s authority.

“The coordinators of the information were hiding at Holiday Inn Hotel in Harare and were in the process of feeding information to a location in The Grange, Harare, where the Presidential Election results were to be have been announced using a VPN System through a so called “Apollo” concept.

“The results were to be announced on 24th August 2023 at the instigation of Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC). This action was meant to preempt Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), which is the sole constitutionally obligated board to announce election results.

“As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we do not regret arresting people who engage in criminal and unlawful activities but in the spirit of promoting national harmony during our election season, the State will not oppose bail,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.