Team redeployed to further probe BCC

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has given a probe team that was investigating circumstances leading to the suspension of Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube a new mandate to look into corruption allegations raised against council management.

The five-member team started investigations into the town clerk’s suspension two weeks ago and concluded them last Monday before returning to Harare.

Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami and Ward Four councillor Silas Chigora ejected Mr Dube from office but the Mayor Clr Solomon Mguni reinstated him and council ratified his decision days after.

It has since emerged that the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing team has been redeployed to further investigate developments at the local authority.

Local Government Minister July Moyo was not immediately available for comment but a source at City Hall said:

“The investigating team is back in the city. It seems their investigations will now include some management officials from council. Unlike in the past when their investigation was centred on issues relating to the suspension of the town clerk, this time the net is wider.”

Clr Mguni confirmed that the investigating team was back in Bulawayo but said he was not sure what they will be looking into. “Yes, I hear they are back in town. I wouldn’t know the deficient areas which they want to probe further. I have not been briefed.

“Let’s give them all the time which they want to finish their work. It’s in the best interest of everyone involved to have a thorough report,” he said.

Meanwhile, during a Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association meeting yesterday, residents said the chaos at City Hall was a culmination of the election of immature, greedy councillors who think of their stomachs and little about service delivery.

The residents said some of the people who are now running council do not deserve the title of city fathers.

“How do they become city fathers living in their parents’ homes? Or else as lodgers who do not know what it means to own a house but want to utilise their time at City Hall to enrich themselves,” said Mr John Gasela from Mpopoma suburb.

Mr Douglas Nyathi, who did not reveal where he lives, said recent developments at council should serve as a wake-up call for Bulawayo residents that they should actively participate in issues that affect them. — @nqotshili