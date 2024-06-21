Team Zimbabwe raring to go

Ellina Mhlanga in Douala, Cameroon

ZIMBABWE’S coach at the Confederation of African Athletics Senior Championships Lisimati Phakamile says the team is ready for the challenge.

Most members of Team Zimbabwe will be in action later in the day as the meet got underway this morning at Japoma Stadium.

First on track is Elizabeth Msipa in the women’s 100m heats. She will be followed by Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Ngoni Makusha and Dickson Kamungeremu in the men’s 100m heats.

Tafadzwa Chikomba is up for long jump.

Gerren Muwishi, Takudzwa Donald Chiyangwa and Dennis Hove have the 400m race also lined up for today.

“We are starting our races today and our first athlete on the track is the young Elizabeth Msipa for the women’s 100m and thereafter, all the 100m sprinters (men) are going to the track. That is Makarawu, Ngoni Makusha and Dickson Kamungeremu.

“Then immediately after that we have got long jump, the qualifying rounds for Tafadzwa Chikomba. He is going in for the first qualifying rounds with the hope that during the qualifying rounds he is going to do very well.

“Then later in the evening we have three 400m sprinters that are going onto the track. That is Dennis Hove, Donald Chiyangwa and Gerren Muwishi.”

Phakamile said they will be out to try and achieve the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying times in the early stages of the competition.

“We would rather qualify for the Olympics at the heat stages and lessen the burden and the stress for us to compete to qualify at the later stages because the number of competitions that we are going to have during this period is going to be many.

“And the weather is also going to have some effect on the performance by the athletes. So, we have spoken with the athletes and we feel its best that they hit the ground running very hard and try to meet their good times at the start.

“If it fails, we go on to the semi-finals and then finals later because we are also looking at the medal issues.

“We need to better our medal tally. We need to better the quality of the medals as well and then as a team the boys are very motivated. Same applies to the girls they are all eager to go, waiting for the events to start,” said Phakamile

Zimbabwe are fielding 10 athletes.

United States-based Vimbayi Maisvorewa could not make it due to visa complications.

Team manager Partson Muderedzi said they are looking forward to: “Qualifying for the coming Paris Olympics and winning medals.

“Yes certainly yes we expect better results this time around.

“They are close because all Athletes from Africa are coming to qualify for the Olympics also looking at their times / distances for this year they are not far

“I urge them to run their BEST trying not to put too much pressure on them,” said Muderedzi.