Tech company to empower African businesses

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

MVIYO TECHNOLOGIES, a tech company that offers custom software development, mobile applications, and data analytics solutions will officially launch its operations in Bulawayo on 24 November at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZITFC).

The company aims to empower African businesses through innovative tech solutions, fostering growth and development.

Mviyo Technologies was founded by Ms Jacqueline Nkaka, a passionate tech entrepreneur who wants to contribute to the burgeoning tech ecosystem in Zimbabwe and provide locally-relevant tech solutions.

“Our launch event will showcase our products, share our vision, and provide networking opportunities for local businesses, tech enthusiasts, and potential partners. We encourage everyone to join us and explore how we can work together to drive technological advancement in Zimbabwe and Africa,” she said.

Ms Nkaka explained that her products are designed with the African context in mind, ensuring they are accessible, user-friendly, and relevant.

“Mviyo Technologies offers a range of products and services, including custom software development, mobile applications, and data analytics solutions, all tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by businesses in Zimbabwe and the African market. We aim to bridge the digital divide and empower businesses through technology.

“Our products are designed with the African context in mind, ensuring they are accessible, user-friendly, and relevant. We leverage local knowledge and innovation, setting us apart from other players in the industry. Our solutions are also scalable, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can benefit from our services.

“Our mission is to empower African businesses through innovative tech solutions, fostering growth and development. Our vision is to be a leading tech innovator in Africa, driving change and contributing to the digital transformation of the continent. Long-term, we aim to expand our presence across Africa and continuously innovate our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” she said.

Ms Nkaka also revealed some of the major challenges she faced in establishing Mviyo Technologies and how she overcame them.

“One of the major challenges was accessing capital in a tough economic environment. We overcame this by bootstrapping, maintaining lean operations, and focusing on building a strong product that adds real value. Additionally, finding the right talent was challenging, but we invested in training and development, creating a strong in-house team,” she said.

Ms Nkaka expressed her hope to be a catalyst for innovation and growth in Bulawayo and the broader African tech ecosystem.

“We aim to be a catalyst for innovation and growth in Bulawayo and the broader African tech ecosystem. Through partnerships with local educational institutions and investment in talent development, we hope to contribute to building a robust tech community and fostering a culture of innovation.

“Prior to our official launch, we secured key partnerships with local businesses and ran successful pilot programs with small enterprises, validating our solutions and establishing Mviyo Technologies as a trusted tech partner.”

Ms Nkaka also shared how she plans to stay adaptable and competitive in the rapidly advancing tech industry. She said that she fosters a culture of continuous learning and innovation among her team members.

“We encourage our team to stay updated on global tech trends while also understanding local market needs, ensuring that our solutions remain relevant and competitive,” she said.

She also gave some advice for women aspiring to enter the tech industry.

“For women aspiring to enter the tech industry, my advice is to embrace your unique perspective and use it as a strength. Seek out mentors, invest in your skills, and don’t be afraid to take on leadership roles. The tech industry in Africa needs more women, and your contribution is vital.”

Ms Nkaka also revealed that she is actively seeking strategic partnerships and collaborations with other African tech companies, NGOs, and educational institutions to enhance her offerings, share knowledge, and contribute to the development of the African tech ecosystem.

She said: “Sustainability and social responsibility are central to our operations at Mviyo Technologies. We are committed to creating solutions that address social challenges, investing in local communities, and operating ethically. We believe in using tech as a tool for positive change.”

Ms Nkaka also revealed her future roadmap and upcoming projects for Mviyo Technologies.

“Our future roadmap includes expanding our product line, entering new markets across Africa, and continuing to innovate our solutions. We are particularly excited about upcoming projects that focus on financial technology and agricultural tech, addressing key challenges and opportunities in these sectors. We are also looking at supporting Lozikeyi

Primary School by providing coding classes as well as creating bespoke learning apps in order to facilitate digitalised learning as well as bridging the current gap in academic attainment post Covid-19 disruptions,” she said.

Ms Nkaka also highlighted how Mviyo Technologies is grounded in the context of Zimbabwe and Africa, ensuring that its vision and operations are relevant and impactful for the local and regional market. She also shared her ethos of social corporate responsibility.

“We employ locally, pay above the local rates, create placement opportunities for local students, and partner with Hope Restorers Academy to provide equipment and coding classes to their chosen beneficiaries,” she said.