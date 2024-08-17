Tech talent shines at SADC Industrialisation Week

Online reporter

FROM July 28 to August 2, Harare played host to the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week (SIW).

Jointly organised by the SADC Secretariat, the Government, the SADC Business Council, and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the event brought together regional stakeholders to drive industrial growth.

Among the participants was Bulawayo-based Tanyaradzwa Tanatswa Mushonga, a software developer at Mviyo Technologies. Mushonga’s company specialises in delivering innovative, cost-effective tech solutions to businesses and communities.

Hailing from Murehwa, Mushonga, a Computer Science student from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), shared his inspiring journey and the invaluable experience he gained at the SADC Industrialisation Week.

“My educational journey commenced at Chikupo Primary School, followed by secondary education at Mushumbi, Cheunje, and Chemhondoro High Schools. This formative period instilled in me discipline, adaptability, and a collaborative spirit,” Mushonga said.

Mushonga’s passion for technology ignited at a young age, and by the time he was 15, he was already exploring the intricacies of computers, laying the foundation for his future in software development.

A pivotal moment arrived during his Form Four project, where he successfully developed a school enrolment system, earning an A grade in Computer Science.

“Driven by this achievement, I pursued Advanced Level studies, specialising in Mathematics to complement my programming abilities. This rigorous academic grounding prepared me for the challenges of higher education,” he explained.

Reflecting on his participation in the SADC Industrialisation Week, Mushonga said: “My involvement in the event provided invaluable exposure to regional technological advancements and fostered a spirit of innovation. Through our team’s project addressing urban parking challenges, I gained practical experience in problem-solving, teamwork, and the application of technology to real-world issues. This experience solidified my desire to contribute to Zimbabwe’s technological landscape.”

Mushonga said his confidence in his ability to excel in a dynamic and challenging environment.

“My strong foundation in computer science, coupled with my practical experience, positions me as a valuable asset to my employer. My recent participation in the SADC Industrialisation Week offered invaluable insights into regional technological advancements.”

Engaging with industry leaders from across the region facilitated knowledge exchange and fostered potential collaborations for him.

“Our team’s project, focused on revolutionising urban parking through a smart solution, aligned seamlessly with the summit’s theme of promoting innovation for economic growth. By addressing the parking challenges faced by motorists, our solution demonstrated the potential of technology to enhance urban living and contribute to sustainable development,” Mushonga explained.

The opportunity to showcase their work on a regional platform allowed for valuable feedback and potential partnerships.

“Moreover, exposure to cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices has enriched my understanding of the sector’s dynamic landscape,” he added.

Mushonga expressed his gratitude to NUST and Mviyo Technologies for the opportunity to attend the SADC Industrialisation Week.

“The insights gained from this experience have provided valuable perspectives on industry trends and potential applications for our company’s products and services,” he said.

Mushonga’s journey exemplifies the power of dedication, innovation, and the ability to leverage technology to address real-world challenges.

His experience at the SADC Industrialisation Week has not only broadened his horizons but also positioned him as a valuable asset to the tech industry in Zimbabwe.